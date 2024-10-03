Wise County sheriff's deputy dies in crash while on duty

WISE COUNTY – A sheriff's deputy died Wednesday night in a crash while on duty, the Wise County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning.

Lex Allen Love, 26, was responding to a crash between Rhome and Decatur when, according to the department, he collided with a concrete barrier in a construction zone.

"Additional deputies were nearby when the crash occurred," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "Deputy Love was non-responsive when deputies reached his WCSO cruiser. He was pulled from the vehicle, and life-saving measures were utilized."

The department said Love started his career as a jailer with WCSO. He later graduated from the police academy and was hired as a patrol officer by the Decatur Police Department. Love returned to the sheriff's department in April of this year.

The department said Love leaves behind a beautiful and loving young family.

