Watch CBS News
Local News

Wise County sheriff's deputy dies in crash while on duty

By Matthew Davisson

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

WISE COUNTY – A sheriff's deputy died Wednesday night in a crash while on duty, the Wise County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning.

Lex Allen Love, 26, was responding to a crash between Rhome and Decatur when, according to the department, he collided with a concrete barrier in a construction zone. 

"Additional deputies were nearby when the crash occurred," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "Deputy Love was non-responsive when deputies reached his WCSO cruiser. He was pulled from the vehicle, and life-saving measures were utilized."

wise-co-deputy-death.jpg

The department said Love started his career as a jailer with WCSO. He later graduated from the police academy and was hired as a patrol officer by the Decatur Police Department. Love returned to the sheriff's department in April of this year.

The department said Love leaves behind a beautiful and loving young family. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.