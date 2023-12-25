Watch CBS News
Winter weather will stick around all week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Winter days staying through the weekend
Winter days staying through the weekend 02:46

NORTH TEXAS - The first freeze of December at DFW is possible Tuesday morning as winter temperatures stick around through the New Year.

It has been a sunny but windy Christmas day as winter temperatures flooded in Sunday night. Monday's high turned out to be the coldest day of the month and only the 2nd time DFW logged a high below normal.

download.png

The feel-like temperatures Monday morning hovered in the upper 20s. Monday night the actual temperatures will drop to around freezing.

download.png

It'll be the first freezing night in December. The seven-day forecast calls for no rain and lots of sunny days, but this cooler weather is expected until the New Year. We are also forecasting a few more freezes before the year ends.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff Ray

First published on December 25, 2023 / 6:02 PM CST

