Winter storm causes travel chaos for Cotton Bowl fans, disrupting flights and plans

NORTH TEXAS — The winter storm caused a perfect storm of issues at airports today, especially with flight cancellations paired with the influx of travelers coming in for the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Every UT fan and OSU fan had their travel nightmare to share, with some claiming they were delayed more than eight times and praying their flights would take off in time for kickoff.

It has also been a long 24 hours for UT fans Austin and Ashley Green, who faced multiple delays and cancellations in Houston, which kept them from their Cotton Bowl celebrations in DFW.

"We happened to find out that there was a winter storm coming," said Austin. "You know, it just and the magical day that we needed to fly last night."

Austin's mom lives in Frisco and gifted them the tickets on New Year's Day — a perfect gift for a couple soon-to-be a family of three Longhorns.

"If we did all this, you know, and it comes down to not winning, I'm not going to think about it. But I'm calling Texas victory 21-17 tonight," Austin told CBS News Texas.

According to FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled in the past 24 hours and nearly 300 were canceled at Dallas Love Field. By Friday, those cancellations were cut in half to a little more than 500 delays. OSU Buckeyes also found themselves in the thick of the travel chaos.

"It's been 24 hours after I should've been here, but I made it just in time," said OSU fan Weldon Milbourne. "I'm expecting a huge win, Ohio State by four touchdowns."

"I felt like Columbus, Ohio when we landed outside of the plane today," added Melissa Whitney, an OSU fan from Columbus.

With only hours to spare, the Greens finally landed in North Dallas with smiles on their faces, all hoping to see their team clinch a spot in the championships.

"It's a miracle we made it," Austin said. "We just need a W and then all will be forgiven."