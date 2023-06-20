Winning $8M Lotto Texas ticket remains unclaimed in Weatherford

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Someone in Weatherford won $8 million from Lotto Texas and may not even know it.

A jackpot-winning ticket was bought on June 17 at Tiger Mart 51, located at 102 E. Interstate 20.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (2-5-13-16-23-38). The cash value option was selected, thus the claimant will receive $4,784,297.17 before taxes.

"We look forward to meeting and congratulating the winner of this Lotto Texas jackpot prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 58,117 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,431 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, June 21 stands at an estimated annuitized $5.25 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.