Windy overnight as a cold front sweeps over mid-morning

By Jeff Ray

CBS Texas

More unseasonably warm weather!
NORTH TEXAS - Another 80-degree day. The mild February continues, it is the 13th warmest on record with another week of above-normal temperatures to go.

There will be strong winds overnight as a cold front approaches. It won't be a record-warm morning but the low will be close to your typical high for the date.

The front will give us some clouds and wind but no rain or cold air. We'll still be in the 70s for Friday before another warm-up as we go into the last weekend of Meteorological winter.

Those 80-degree days continue, they'll return by Sunday. A really warm start to the work week before the next front arrives as we close the month. It also brings a very modest rain chance. The last rain at DFW was almost two weeks ago.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 5:28 PM CST

