Here's how Dallas is preparing to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup The next men’s World Cup is in 2026 and Dallas has already been chosen as one of the host cities. CBS News Texas’ Keith Russell spoke with Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul, who says it’s preparing to host at least six matches in 2026. When an unconfirmed report came out recently saying AT&T Stadium would host the final match in the men's World Cup in 2026, Paul says they haven't been told that. They're still anticipating the official announcement to come in September on who will host the World Cup men's semi-final match, final match, and be the international broadcast center.