Who will the Dallas Mavericks pick in this year's NBA draft?

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The 2023 NBA draft is upon us and for just the third time this century, the Dallas Mavericks are selecting in the Top 10.

The Dallas Mavericks have the tenth overall pick after finishing 38-44 in a season that ended with owner Mark Cuban being fined $750K for the Mavericks reported tanking.

Will the Mavs keep the pick of trade it away? That is yet to be seen, but the Mavericks have a quality opportunity to add a key piece around Luka Doncic (and potentially Kyrie Irving) as they hope to once again contend in the Western Conference.

TEAM NEEDS

The Mavericks roster will look much different than it did entering the 2022-23 season.

Dallas traded Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie in the trade for Irving. With Christian Wood likely out the door, the Mavericks have huge holes at the wing and center.

That was apparent as Dallas ranked at or near the bottom in many defensive categories, including defensive rating, rebounds, steals and blocks.

The Mavericks need a low post paint-protector, 3-and-D wings, and accurate shooters to build around Doncic. They can check off at least one box tonight in the draft.

LOCAL PRODUCTS

This year's NBA draft is littered with prospects that once called DFW home, including:

Anthony Black

Keyonte George

Mike Miles

Marcus Sasser

Drew Timme

Cason Wallace

Jordan Walsh

Jalen Wilson

Look for Black to come off the board early (Top 10) with Wallace and George likely to come soon after.