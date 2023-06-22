From Duncanville to the NBA Draft, how high will Anthony Black be picked?

DUNCANVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- It was just over a year ago that Anthony Black became a McDonald's All American at Duncanville High School.

Anthony Black CBS News Texas

This past season, his one and only in college basketball, he led the Arkansas Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Tonight in the NBA Draft, Black is projected to be a top ten pick. It's been a fast rise for the 19-year-old.

"He's wasn't on the NBA draft boards a year and a half ago, not even in the second round," said his mother, Jennifer Black.

Jennifer, younger brother Beckham and stepfather David Peavy have all made the trip to Brooklyn for the draft.

It's truly a family affair; Peavy is the head coach of the Duncanville High School boys basketball team, where Beckham is set to attend in the fall as a freshman. Beckham is said to be an even better basketball prospect than Anthony was his age. Maybe one day people will be in awe of him like his friends act when they see Anthony.

"He was at the game at my school and all the kids were asking for an autograph. And saying can I get a picture with your brother. And I was like, what are y'all doing?" Beckham said.

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to pick 10th overall, but there's a good chance Black will be taken before then.