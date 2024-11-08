White Settlement police searching for man who broke into a woman's apartment, robbing her at knifepoint

WHITE SETTLEMENT – Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint.

White Settlement police said they responded to a home invasion around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Tumbleweed Trail, at the Oak Timbers Apartment Complex.

Police said the caller, a woman in her late 60s, was a resident who said an unknown man entered her apartment and robbed her at knifepoint. There was a police supervisor already at the complex who responded immediately, police said.

Oak Timbers is an apartment complex for active seniors, according to its website.

White Settlement Police Department

The woman told police that she was sleeping when she was awakened by the man standing over her with a knife touching her throat. She said the man demanded "some of her property."

She said she attempted to push the knife away from her neck and suffered a severe hand wound, according to police. Police said they believed the man left the scene with some cash and keys that belonged to the woman.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police are still looking for the man, who they described as possibly Hispanic and stands 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a stocky build. The man used his hooded sweatshirt to cover his face and wore gloves during the crime, police said.

The White Settlement Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 817-246-4973 or to contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Police are also asking residents in the area to check possible video footage that may have captured the man walking in the area or fleeing the robbery on foot from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 8.