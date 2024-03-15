Watch CBS News
Local News

Where's Brittany? Learning about McTeggart Irish Dancers' traditions

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Where's Brittany? Getting dance lessons from McTeggart Irish Dancers
Where's Brittany? Getting dance lessons from McTeggart Irish Dancers 06:12

NORTH TEXAS - St. Patrick's Day is this weekend so Brittany Rainey met up with the McTeggart Irish Dancers to learn about their traditions and got a dance lesson!

You can catch the McTeggart Irish Dancers at one of their performances across the Metroplex this weekend.

March 16: 10:00 a.m. Cowtown Goes Green, Fort Worth Stockyards
               4:30 p.m. Pickle Parade, Mansfield

March 17: 3:00 p.m. Thirsty Lion Pub, Irving
             4:30 p.m. Thirsty Lion Pub, Euless
             5:30 p.m. The Londoner, Colleyville

March 23: 5:00 p.m. Gateway to the Globe Festival, Farmer's Branch

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 7:28 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.