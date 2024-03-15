Where's Brittany? Learning about McTeggart Irish Dancers' traditions

NORTH TEXAS - St. Patrick's Day is this weekend so Brittany Rainey met up with the McTeggart Irish Dancers to learn about their traditions and got a dance lesson!

You can catch the McTeggart Irish Dancers at one of their performances across the Metroplex this weekend.

March 16: 10:00 a.m. Cowtown Goes Green, Fort Worth Stockyards

4:30 p.m. Pickle Parade, Mansfield

March 17: 3:00 p.m. Thirsty Lion Pub, Irving

4:30 p.m. Thirsty Lion Pub, Euless

5:30 p.m. The Londoner, Colleyville

March 23: 5:00 p.m. Gateway to the Globe Festival, Farmer's Branch