When it gets hot, the squirrels start 'splooting'

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you see a squirrel splayed on its belly, you might be worried for the critter's welfare. Don't worry: It's just "splooting," as officials say – and it's perfectly healthy.

Charlotte Devitz, a biologist and PhD student studying squirrel behavior at the University of Minnesota, said she first noticed squirrels splooting while she was researching squirrels for her master's degree.

"At the time I wasn't really familiar with the term. We just called it 'flop' behavior," she said. "I thought it was super cute. For a long time I tried to find published articles on what this behavior was, but I didn't have a lot of success."

Devitz says that splooting seems more common among larger, hairier squirrel species, like grey squirrels and fox squirrels. This dovetails with the scientific explanation for why squirrels sploot: It helps them cope with the heat, according to Devitz.

The more scientific name for splooting is "heat dumping," Devitz said. "The squirrel is putting as much of their body surface as possible in contact with a cooler surface, frequently on concrete or pavement that's been in the shade."

"We've had quite record-breaking heat this summer, so this behavior has been very, very prominent," she said.

Splooting is a "nice way for them to thermoregulate," especially because squirrels don't lose much body heat by sweating, Devitz said. The behavior, she said, is "also seen in other mammals. It's just gained a lot of visibility because a lot of people see it and become worried when they see squirrels on their belly."