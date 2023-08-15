What is the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature & why the UIL is recommending coaches use it

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The organization that helps create rules for extracurricular activities in Texas public schools has new guidelines this year when it comes to handling athletic activities in extreme heat.

Instead of using the actual temperature, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) now recommends using what's known as the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature—a measurement of temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.

There are specific thermometers that can measure this.

Experts say the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature creates a better indicator of unsafe heat conditions.

In particular, when you have a combination of high heat and humidity, it creates a dangerous combination.

When it's dry out, sweat evaporates, allowing the body to cool itself. This becomes harder when humidity is more present.

"When you have really humid climates...it can't evaporate because there's already moisture in the air," said Dr. Grant Fowler, the chair of family medicine at TCU's Burnett School of Medicine.

The UIL recommends the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature readings be taken before and during every outdoor event or practice. Once the index is above 92 degrees, the organization recommends outdoor workouts and practices be delayed.