We're in for a lovely stretch of weather through the weekend

NORTH TEXAS — What a difference a day can make! From cloudy, rainy, windy conditions Wednesday to full sunshine and 70s Thursday…YES!

Clear skies are expected overnight, and lows once again will be below normal (54°).

It won't take long for temps to warm up though. We've got highs expected near 80° Friday with sunshine and southerly winds.

The weekend will be even warmer! But it'll be windier, too. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs warming into the mid-80s.

The next timeframe to watch for strong storms will be late Monday evening/overnight.

The SPC has most of North Texas highlighted for the risk of stronger storms, especially to the north and west.

This is five days out from the SPC. Of course, we'll see some adjustments as we get closer to Monday.

Let's just enjoy the calm ahead of us for the next few days!