Wednesday night's heavy rain brings attention to flash flooding on section of I-35E in Carrollton

Wednesday night's heavy rain bringing attention to flash flooding on section of I-35E in Carrollton

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A dangerous situation during Wednesday night's heavy rain is bringing attention to flash flooding on a section of I-35E in Carrollton.

TxDOT crews worked Thursday to clear out clogged storm drains that are believed to be responsible for high water overtaking some vehicles, but standing water remains around the sides of the interstate—between Crosby and Belt Line roads.

Videos posted by drivers navigating through what some called a swimming pool captured stalled cars and others almost floating through several feet of water.

"The litter that you throw out your window does end up in the storm drains and that can be a factor when we're dealing with heavy rains and clogged storm drains," said TxDOT spokesman Tony Hartzel.

He also said the concrete barriers that run alongside lanes of traffic have openings at the bottom to drain water and do not contribute to the problem as some drivers may think.

"The water does come off the roadways in periods of heavy rain...those concrete barriers have no factor on whether water collects on the roadway," Hartzel said.

CBS News Texas has been told construction is about to begin on a $750 million redesign of I-35E from Dallas to Denton, which will prevent scenes like what Carrollton saw Wednesday night from happening again.