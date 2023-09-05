Wednesday marks 5 years since Botham Jean's fatal shooting inside his South Side apartment

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It was a shocking act that rocked the City of Dallas and its police department, and Wednesday will mark five years since it happened.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Botham Jean was shot and killed by officer Amber Guyger while watching football inside his apartment living room.

Guyger lived in the same building as Jean, and intentionally fired at him after mistakenly walking into the wrong apartment—believing it was her unit.

Jean's death infuriated thousands. Protestors marched the streets of Dallas, rallying against the officer-involved shooting. A jury convicted Guyger of murder the following year and she is now serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Since then, Jean has been immortalized and remembered with murals and even a city street renamed in his honor.

And on Tuesday, his sister returned to Dallas to remember her brother and to talk about her now-published book "After Botham" for the first time.

"At the time when Botham was killed, I was so angry. I had nothing good to say," said Allisa Charles-Findley.

In her new book, Charles-Findley shares her path beyond pain and guilt.

Her brother wanted no potential trouble with police, ever. So, instead of going out with friends to watch the game that fateful night, he stayed home.

"Botham tried hard to avoid how he died," she said. "And for him to [be] killed in his apartment by a police officer...it hurt. I always thought when you're home, you're safe...I told him to stay home and he stayed home, and he died at home."

Charles-Findley's book is part of her journey, which includes a return to the Dallas Police Department Wednesday to remember and honor her brother on the day he died.

