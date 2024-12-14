Weatherford police chief Lance Arnold leaving after 7 years for new role in Oklahoma

WEATHERFORD – Weatherford police chief Lance Arnold is leaving his position to take on the same role at the Broken Arrow Police Department in Oklahoma.

Arnold, who has a 28-year career in law enforcement, was appointed Chief of Police on June 13, 2017. Prior to his time in Weatherford, he served for 20 years with the Norman, Oklahoma Police Department, holding various roles in patrol, traffic, recruiting, personnel, training and SWAT, according to the City of Weatherford website.

Arnold expressed gratitude for his time in Weatherford in a December 12 Facebook post.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve this remarkable community, and it has been an honor to work alongside our talented and dedicated members," Arnold said. "This community will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will deeply cherish the relationships formed."

In a December 14 post, the department praised Arnold for his contributions during his seven years as chief.

"Chief Arnold has always encouraged us to strive for greatness, even if it means seeking opportunities elsewhere to achieve our goals," the post said. "With this in mind, we can only be happy for him as he accepts this new challenge."

According to the Facebook post, Arnold improved every aspect of the Weatherford Police Department during his tenure. He served as the project manager for the design and construction of the state-of-the-art Public Safety Building, which was completed in October 2022.

Under his leadership, the department achieved re-accreditation under the Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices Accreditation Program and earned recognition from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for its comprehensive member wellness program, which Arnold implemented after recognizing the toll stress can take on officers' mental and physical health.

He also oversaw the department's expansion, growing its ranks from 58 to 69 officers and increasing the total number of employees to 95. He successfully advocated for extra resources — including the drone program and K9 Jack — and launched the Community Services Division, with his efforts resulting in a noticeable reduction in crime as the city experienced rapid growth.

"But Chief's care extended far beyond our officers," the post said. "He was the biggest champion for the unsung heroes behind the scenes-the call takers, the support staff, the ones who keep the gears turning."

The post also acknowledged Arnold's wife, RaeAnn, as a valued member of the Weatherford Police Department family, expressing gratitude for the positive impact the couple has had on everyone's lives and in making the department a better place.

Arnold's final day in Weatherford will be December 20. Assistant Chief Jason Hayes, who has 24 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which have been with the Weatherford Police Department, will serve as chief in the interim.

"We are deeply grateful for Chief Arnold's outstanding service and unwavering dedication to our community over the past seven years," City Manager James Hotopp said via Facebook. "Under his leadership, our police department has achieved significant milestones, and his commitment to fostering trust and safety within our city will have a lasting impact. While we are sad to see him go, we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."