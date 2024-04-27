Watch CBS News
WEATHER ALERTS continue overnight & into Sunday afternoon

By Jeff Ray

CBS Texas

Severe weather ahead in North Texas
Severe weather ahead in North Texas 04:31
NORTH TEXAS – Storms started to develop over Dallas and Tarrant County just as the day was ending. These fast-moving showers were headed due north. A rather stout cap has held so far across North Texas. 

We continue to wait until the overnight hours for the next widespread severe threat to move in from the west.

Large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms overnight into the morning. The First Alert Weather team will be here in the weather center overnight keeping you posted with on-air updates and coverage on CBSNewsTexas.com.

The threat will start overnight and carry into Sunday morning.

We'll then wait until the daytime heating takes hold. By afternoon more severe weather could start back up in our eastern half.

Areas from the Metroplex and east are under a slight risk tomorrow.

Most of North Texas is also under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through Sunday. Heavy rain is possible with these storms.

The storms of spring continue this week. After the afternoon threat moves east of us at end of day, more storms are in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned!

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 8:02 PM CDT

