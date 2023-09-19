Watch CBS News
Weather Alert Tuesday evening with strong storms, hail, damaging winds possible

By Erin Moran

CBS Texas

Warm weather continues with storms late Tuesday through Wednesday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We've issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms look possible for parts of North Texas, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center shifted the level 2 "slight" risk area to include parts of the metroplex.

We will watch for storms developing along a dryline out west in the late afternoon, and as they move closer to our area they should be weakening. 

However, damaging winds and large hail will still be possible, especially for our western counties as the storms arrive in the evening.   

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

September 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

