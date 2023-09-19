Weather Alert Tuesday evening with strong storms, hail, damaging winds possible

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We've issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms look possible for parts of North Texas, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center shifted the level 2 "slight" risk area to include parts of the metroplex.

We will watch for storms developing along a dryline out west in the late afternoon, and as they move closer to our area they should be weakening.

However, damaging winds and large hail will still be possible, especially for our western counties as the storms arrive in the evening.