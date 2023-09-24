Weather Alert Sunday: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 p.m.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Heads up! Sunday is a Weather Alert for potential strong to severe thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of North Texas, including the Metroplex, until 11 p.m. Sunday night. A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop.

Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front sliding through North Texas Sunday evening.

The front will likely produce a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce gusty winds, large hail and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible.

Turn around, don't drown.

It's also a good idea to secure any loose items in your yard due to the gusty winds expected.

Storms will be possible in parts of our area through at least 2 or 3 a.m. Monday. But after midnight, we believe the threat of severe storms will likely wind down. We'll keep an eye on the forecast for you.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

On Monday, a few early morning showers and storms are possible. But with the front sliding slowly south through the day early to mid-afternoon, an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

The chance for rain by Monday afternoon is around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 80s.

On Tuesday, we'll see sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday through the weekend, we'll likely have highs in the low to mid-90s. Much of the week and next weekend looks dry.