Strong to severe storms possible in North Texas Thursday

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Today is a weather alert day; Severe storms are possible.

As we move through this Thursday, let's stay weather-aware. We're tracking scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening as a front remains stationary near North Texas. 

Some storms could be strong to severe. Storms will likely impact our area between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The main weather threats are large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two. Some localized flooding is also possible.

 Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight, lows will be in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 80.

We're not expecting a weekend washout. In fact, on Saturday, we'll see partly sunny skies. A late day shower is possible, with highs in the upper 70s.

Grab your umbrella for Mother's Day this Sunday. We're tracking scattered rain through the day. An isolated storm is possible, but the threat for severe weather remains low at this time. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Storms will stick around for Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 5:44 AM CDT

