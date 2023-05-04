Weather Alert: Severe storms possible for parts of North Texas Thursday afternoon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The First Alert Weather team has issued a Weather Alert for Thursday, due to potential strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening for parts of North Texas.

The threat for severe storms will largely depend on a dryline west of the region, and the amount of cloud cover over our area.

The Storm Prediction Center has Marginal and Slight Risks (Levels 1 and 2) for strong to severe storms in North Texas, with areas along and west of I-35 and I-35W having the best chance of seeing strong or severe storms.

Any storms that develop will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. Some heavy rain is also possible.

The storms will likely develop sometime after 2 or 3 p.m., moving west to east. As the storms push through the Metroplex, they will likely lose some of their intensity.

But don't let your guard down; Gusty winds and hail will be possible for any storms that develop today. Most of the storms should clear the area around 10 p.m.

We may see more cloud cover lingering across the area today, which would reduce the severe weather threat.

Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s, and low temperatures in the upper 60s.

On Friday there are more storms in the forecast, especially for areas south of I-20 by late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a risk of strong or isolated severe storms for that area. Some storms could produce some large hail and damaging winds.

Highs will soar into the mid-90s on Friday.

We are expecting some showers and storms this weekend, so have your rain gear handy. We're not expecting a washout.

Rain chances are around 30% on Saturday, with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Scattered storms will be around on Sunday, with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be near 90.