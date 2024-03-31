Weather Alert issued for Monday afternoon, evening

Watch CBS News
By Jeff Ray

NORTH TEXAS — Our Easter weekend ends with another warm, breezy, humid, cloudy day. 

Highs stayed just short of 80°F by afternoon and we can expect another very mild evening and warm overnight.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

Our main concern is Monday afternoon and evening. 

First, a time series from our primary short-range model called the GRAF. The atmosphere Monday will be capped all day. Cloud cover will make it very difficult to get storms going ahead of the dryline. When they finally overcome the cap to our west, they'll quickly escalate to severe status. We can expect a Thunderstorm Watch on Monday.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

Below is the model showing the storms inside the metroplex and in full bloom two hours later.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

We are expecting a cold front to catch up with the dryline and sweep these storms quickly east. So we are not expecting an overnight threat to linger around.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

The atmosphere Monday is primed to produce large hail and damaging winds. The hatched area you see in the graphic below indicates the possibility of hail over 2" in diameter.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

The tornado threat Monday is not zero. The higher risk is north of the metroplex. We'll be watching if any storms form well ahead of the dryline in the late afternoon. These could be the ones that produce tornadoes.

image-from-ios-480.jpg

The First Alert Weather team will be providing extended coverage of this severe weather event online as conditions warrant. We'll also be providing hourly updates on CBS News Texas as the threat approaches and do continuing coverage if and when severe weather threatens the metroplex.

file-480.jpg

The next big chance of rain after Monday doesn't arrive for another week. 

We continue to be pessimistic about viewing conditions for the upcoming eclipse a week from Monday. Here is how the long-range model looks today for April 8 – RAIN!

image-from-ios-480.jpg
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 4:57 PM CDT

