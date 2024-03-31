Weather Alert issued for Monday afternoon, evening

NORTH TEXAS — Our Easter weekend ends with another warm, breezy, humid, cloudy day.

Highs stayed just short of 80°F by afternoon and we can expect another very mild evening and warm overnight.

Our main concern is Monday afternoon and evening.

First, a time series from our primary short-range model called the GRAF. The atmosphere Monday will be capped all day. Cloud cover will make it very difficult to get storms going ahead of the dryline. When they finally overcome the cap to our west, they'll quickly escalate to severe status. We can expect a Thunderstorm Watch on Monday.

Below is the model showing the storms inside the metroplex and in full bloom two hours later.

We are expecting a cold front to catch up with the dryline and sweep these storms quickly east. So we are not expecting an overnight threat to linger around.

The atmosphere Monday is primed to produce large hail and damaging winds. The hatched area you see in the graphic below indicates the possibility of hail over 2" in diameter.

The tornado threat Monday is not zero. The higher risk is north of the metroplex. We'll be watching if any storms form well ahead of the dryline in the late afternoon. These could be the ones that produce tornadoes.

The First Alert Weather team will be providing extended coverage of this severe weather event online as conditions warrant. We'll also be providing hourly updates on CBS News Texas as the threat approaches and do continuing coverage if and when severe weather threatens the metroplex.

The next big chance of rain after Monday doesn't arrive for another week.

We continue to be pessimistic about viewing conditions for the upcoming eclipse a week from Monday. Here is how the long-range model looks today for April 8 – RAIN!