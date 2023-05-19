Weather Alert Friday afternoon and evening for North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for today. We're tracking the potential for strong to severe storms to develop in parts of North Texas this afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front will push in from the north this afternoon. Sometime after 3 or 4 p.m., we'll likely see scattered storms developing as the front pushes southward through North Texas.

With high temperatures around 90 and plenty of humidity, any storms that develop today could be severe, producing large hail and damaging winds. We also can't completely rule out an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms over much of North Texas today, so stay weather aware this afternoon and this evening.

Most of the thunderstorms will dissipate closer to 10 p.m. tonight as the front pushes farther south.

Keep in mind that the storms will be scattered, and not everyone in North Texas will see severe weather.

While a stray sprinkle of rain is possible before sunrise Saturday, most areas will be dry throughout the day.

We'll see partly sunny skies, and highs will be cooler, reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity will also be lower

On Sunday, we're expecting mostly cloudy skies. Highs will again be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity.

More storms are expected as we move through next week.