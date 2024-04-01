Watch CBS News
Weather Alert continues Monday evening as severe storms move toward metroplex

By Erin Moran

Tornado Watch, Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS — We have several severe thunderstorm warnings for our western counties as of 5 p.m. Monday. 

These storms are producing large hail; hen egg reported, and radar estimating up to tennis ball-size hail approaching Possum Kingdom Lake at 5:30 p.m. and 70 mph winds, and they're moving quickly to the east at 50 mph.

This aligns with our thinking for storm timing into this evening.

Despite a strong cap that was still very evident with the National Weather Service's 3 p.m. special balloon sounding, it appears storms will continue to develop through North Texas this evening thanks to a dry line.

The most significant threats remain large hail and wind damage. There's a window through 8 p.m. where there's a low, isolated tornado threat for areas to the northwest.

Once the storms exit east after midnight, we wait for a cold front to arrive. It'll certainly be colder Tuesday morning compared to early Monday, and in the afternoon it'll be windy and cooler with highs for most only getting into the 60s.

Erin Moran
First published on April 1, 2024 / 5:38 PM CDT

