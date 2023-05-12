Weather Alert: Chance for severe weather Friday night in North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued a weather alert for Friday evening, as parts of North Texas could see strong to severe thunderstorms.

Areas west of I-35 and I-35W have the highest threat for severe weather.

We will likely see a complex of showers and storms moving in from the northwest this evening. As the storms move eastward, they will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

As they get closer to the Metroplex the storms will likely weaken some, but don't let your guard down. We'll still have some hail, gusty winds and the threat for tornadoes in the forecast through the overnight hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has posted marginal and slight risks for strong to severe storms in North Texas, depending on the area.

Keep your rain gear handy this weekend. We have a possibility for heavy rain is possible, and a flood watch is in effect for parts of North Texas from this evening through Sunday evening. A few communities could see between one and three inches of rain through the weekend. If you see Turn around, don't drown.

On Saturday, North Texas will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a marginal risk of severe storms. Some storms could produce hail and damaging winds along with heavy rain. There may be a few breaks in the rain at times, but you should have a backup plan if you have any outdoor plans. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are also in the forecast for Mother's Day. Again, there will be some breaks in some of the rain, but have a backup plan if any storms move in your direction. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We're also tracking more storms into early next week.