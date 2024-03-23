Water recreation at White Rock Lake to be restored Sunday

DALLAS – Water-related activities at White Rock Lake will be restored Sunday.

Activities were suspended earlier in the week after a sanitary sewage overflow in Plano.

According to Dallas Parks & Recreation officials, the decision comes after Dallas Water Utilities found "recent water sampling results are within normal weather related, pre-incident levels."

"Park visitors can enjoy activities like fishing, boating, and rowing," a City of Dallas Parks & Recreation news release said Saturday. "While swimming remains prohibited, the water launch area at White Rock Lake Dog Park is available for pets."

Dallas Park and Recreation said the sewage overflow affected White Rock Creek and White Rock Lake. Officials advised park visitors not to fish or get in the water because elevated levels of bacteria were found in the creek and lake.

Activities for recreational boaters and rowing and yacht clubs were also suspended, according to Dallas Parks & Recreation.

Plans are for Dallas Water Utilities to continue taking water samples through Friday, March 29.