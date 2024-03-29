Watch CBS News
Local News

Water quality in creek near Garland's Tinsley Park almost back to 'natural state'

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

GARLAND – Water in a creek near Tinsley Park has "nearly returned to its natural state," Garland city officials said Friday.

The city believes cloudy water in the creek may have been caused by a leak or complications during construction on a wastewater line. 

In an effort to improve water quality, Garland's Water Utilities and Health Department staff "finished releasing fresh water upstream and draining the impacted water on Friday," a news release said.

The city, while having to deal with a significant number of dead fish, continues to test water samples to figure out the exact source of the problem. 

First published on March 29, 2024 / 11:46 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.