Water quality in creek near Garland's Tinsley Park almost back to 'natural state'
GARLAND – Water in a creek near Tinsley Park has "nearly returned to its natural state," Garland city officials said Friday.
The city believes cloudy water in the creek may have been caused by a leak or complications during construction on a wastewater line.
In an effort to improve water quality, Garland's Water Utilities and Health Department staff "finished releasing fresh water upstream and draining the impacted water on Friday," a news release said.
The city, while having to deal with a significant number of dead fish, continues to test water samples to figure out the exact source of the problem.