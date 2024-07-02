Water leak closes George Allen Courts Building in Downtown Dallas until further notice

DALLAS – The George Allen Courts Building in Downtown Dallas is closed until further notice after a "significant" water leak Tuesday morning.

All court sessions and other building services are suspended until further notice, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The building houses courtrooms for the Dallas County civil district courts, county courts at law and the Texas Court of Appeals. The county clerk, district clerk and passport office are among the other services housed there.

The Sheriff's Office said anyone with a hearing should contact their assigned court for rescheduling.

There is no word yet on how long it will take for the issue to be resolved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.