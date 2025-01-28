Watch live: Dallas County officials discuss potential impacts of federal funding freeze

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to "discuss the financial and operational impact to county programs" of an executive order issued by President Trump that freezes most federal spending.

The order would require all federal agencies to review their spending to ensure it aligns with the new Trump administration policy on issues like "DEI, woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal." The executive order does not give specifics on what these policies refer to. It was supposed to take effect at 4 p.m. Central. Moments before the news conference began, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's freeze on federal grants and loans until Monday.

Social Security and Medicare benefits are exempt from the funding freeze, but Medicaid portals went offline Tuesday.

Meals on Wheels Tarrant County released a statement Tuesday afternoon that it has received questions about whether services will be impacted; More than one-third of funding for Meals on Wheels comes from the federal government.

"As you can imagine, we're very concerned about this action and are awaiting more information. We've already reached out to some of our local officials asking for a clarification," the statement said.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, released a statement calling the executive order illegal.

"With the flick of a pen, Donald Trump has unleashed a constitutional crisis that could cut off funding for hundreds of government programs that millions of Americans depend on—including funding for schools, hospitals, law enforcement, emergency responders, food assistance, and more," Crockett said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia announced they were filing a lawsuit to stop the order from being implemented.