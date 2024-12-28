Pyrotechnic crews begin installing 15,000 pounds of fireworks at Reunion Tower for NYE celebration

DALLAS — North Texas is gearing up for a Texas-sized celebration to ring in the New Year with more than 15,000 pounds of fireworks at Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas for the Lone Star 2025 New Year's Eve celebration.

Installation of the fireworks began Saturday, with pyrotechnic crews working on site for 350 hours to prepare for the big show on Tuesday.

The 360-degree show is synchronized to music, featuring 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects, including comets and waterfalls.

"We always try to one-up ourselves here at Reunion Tower, especially with our light show. We have 259 LED lights, and we're custom synchronizing that to music and the fireworks. This year, we're debuting a new type of firework that I haven't even seen yet," said Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz.

Reunion Tower will stream the show on its social media pages for those who cannot attend.

Pyrotechnico creative director and designer Matt Peterson said the company starts planning for the show in January.

"Instead of what is typically more angles horizontally, we're doing a lot more angles vertically. As you watch the show, you're going to see the tower do different things with different angles, and that is a first for this year," Peterson said.

About a million people are expected to watch the show from spots throughout Dallas.

This year's show will not feature a drone show. The North Texas-based company Sky Elements Drones pulled out after drones collided and crashed into a crowd at a holiday show in Florida, injuring a 7-year-old boy.