Warmer temps through the week after freezing temps Monday morning

NORTH TEXAS - The end of the growing season is Sunday night with a wide-spread freeze over North Texas.

Temperatures were down in the mid-30s Sunday morning and wind chills dropped the temperature down into the mid-20s. It'll be even colder Sunday night.

This will be the first freeze of the season for the DFW Airport and happen four days past the "normal" first freeze (Nov. 22nd). The growing season is the number of days between the last and first freezes; this season we went 252 days. The average length is 255 days.

If you want to cover those flowers and plants Sunday night after a deep water, it might be worth your time. We don't have another freeze in the forecast for at least 10 days.

We won't have the wind Monday morning like we had on Sunday fortunately, but still, winter coats on everyone as we all go back to school and work after the long holiday.

We'll have another day in the low 50s before it starts to warm up again.

It's been a very dry November so far. Saturday's rain was paltry, and DFW is still under a half-inch for the month.

Our best chance of decent rain shows up in the last 24 hours of November. There could be some storms with it, the First Alert Weather Team is watching this day for a possible weather alert. Right now the forecast calls for most of the heavy rain by afternoon and most of it east of the 35 corridor.

We also have some rain in the forecast next weekend. El Nino winters should have above-normal rainfall, that's the forecast for the season ahead.