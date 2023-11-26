Watch CBS News
Weather

Warmer temps through the week after freezing temps Monday morning

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Warmer temps through the week after freezing temps Monday morning
Warmer temps through the week after freezing temps Monday morning 03:24

NORTH TEXAS - The end of the growing season is Sunday night with a wide-spread freeze over North Texas.

Temperatures were down in the mid-30s Sunday morning and wind chills dropped the temperature down into the mid-20s. It'll be even colder Sunday night.

download.png

This will be the first freeze of the season for the DFW Airport and happen four days past the "normal" first freeze (Nov. 22nd). The growing season is the number of days between the last and first freezes; this season we went 252 days. The average length is 255 days.

If you want to cover those flowers and plants Sunday night after a deep water, it might be worth your time. We don't have another freeze in the forecast for at least 10 days.

download.png

We won't have the wind Monday morning like we had on Sunday fortunately, but still, winter coats on everyone as we all go back to school and work after the long holiday.  

download.png

We'll have another day in the low 50s before it starts to warm up again.

download.png

It's been a very dry November so far. Saturday's rain was paltry, and DFW is still under a half-inch for the month.   

download.png

Our best chance of decent rain shows up in the last 24 hours of November. There could be some storms with it, the First Alert Weather Team is watching this day for a possible weather alert. Right now the forecast calls for most of the heavy rain by afternoon and most of it east of the 35 corridor.

download.png
download.png

We also have some rain in the forecast next weekend. El Nino winters should have above-normal rainfall, that's the forecast for the season ahead.  

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 6:31 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.