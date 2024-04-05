Warmer Friday in North Texas, looking ahead at possible severe weather after the eclipse Monday

NORTH TEXAS — Today was the second day in a row of mid 80s. It won't be as warm tomorrow (and very windy) but a nice weekend in store for us for all our Eclipse visitors. There is a small chance of storms tomorrow night, we are not expecting severe weather.

About that forecast on Monday. As the First Alert Team has been saying all week, high clouds are expected to be in place during the event.

What we don't know yet is when the thick layer of mid-level clouds rush in from the southeast. This cloud cover would obscure the sky and view. Right now, it is expected to enter into north Texas across the late afternoon with rain and storms soon to follow. Let's hope that forecast continues to hold. It's close. Perhaps the biggest rain event of the year so far is expected to start by the evening.

Rain and storms are expected for the evening commute on Monday, a commute that will include all our visitors returning home. It could be a big mess. If you have friends coming to camp for the event, I will highly recommend they break camp after the eclipse. This is going to be a huge rain event that could last three days. This is how the EURO model shows the rain southeast of us by Eclipse time (1:40 p.m. or so). By evening we are in a steady rain with storms.

We have posted WEATHER ALERTS for Monday night and Tuesday.

For Monday late afternoon or evening, all north Texas is in the center of Day 4 Slight Risk.

The severe weather risk continues on Tuesday.

We'll have more on the timing and type of threat as we get closer. But there is a very good chance we could even have a flooding threat as this event goes on.

With perhaps a million people pouring into the Metroplex this weekend and Monday, there is a lot of weather to keep you posted on. Please stay tuned to CBS News Texas for continuous updates.

