Warm & windy weather ahead for much of the next week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

For the second day in a row, the DFW airport had a high in the 80s. We are expecting a string of 80-degree days to stretch all the way to Thursday in fact. Tomorrow will be another breezy (and more humid) day.  

1.png

DO NOTICE the WEATHER ALERT for late Monday into Monday night. There is already a slight risk category issued for our western half.

2.png

We are expecting the dryline to fire up a line of powerful storms to our west by late afternoon on Monday. These storms will then push toward our western counties. There will be a strong cap in place. The storms should weaken as they close in on the Metroplex.

3.png

The First Alert Weather team will be updating you though the night on cbstexas.com. A Pacific front overtakes the dryline and will be moving through in the morning. It could produce another round of severe weather in our eastern counties as the day heats up on Tuesday.

4.png

We'll continue to monitor this threat as we draw closer to Monday night. Our hope is that we can drop the weather alert early in the evening (if the cap holds). Here is your 7-day forecast below. Don't put away the second layer clothing just yet. We are back to some cooler (and wet) days by close of week and into next weekend.

5.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 7:57 PM CDT

