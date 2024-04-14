Warm, breezy Sunday for North Texas ahead of severe weather chance Monday

Happy Sunday! We had a beautiful Saturday with lots of sunshine and we are looking at similar conditions today.

Our morning clouds will break up, giving way to sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy, but not as gusty as yesterday.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s.

Clouds will move in overnight and stick with us throughout Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to start the day and top out near 80 in the afternoon as the kids head home from school.

Heads up for Monday evening, a weather alert has been issued for the potential of strong to severe storms. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Areas northwest of the Metroplex are most likely to be impacted by the storms, where there is a level 3 (enhanced) risk.

By Tuesday afternoon, the severe threat shifts to our east along a cold front.

A few sprinkles are possible from time to time tomorrow, but most of us will remain dry with cloudy skies and breezy winds. By the evening hours we will be watching out west for storms to develop along the dryline.

The storms are most likely to reach severe limits when they start, and then gradually weaken as they head east towards the I-35 corridor with a strong cap in place over the area.

Overnight Monday, a cold front will slide through the area and could fire off a few storms, once again mainly to our northwest, with a few showers remaining Tuesday morning.

Storms may fire up along the cold front in our eastern counties Tuesday afternoon, with hail and gusty winds.

By the middle of the week, high temperatures will rise into the upper 80s!

An active pattern sets up late in the week, with multiple rain chances and a cool-down heading into the weekend.