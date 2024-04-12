Warm and windy weekend ahead for North Texas

High temperatures to remain in the 80s, next Weather Alert on Monday

High temperatures to remain in the 80s, next Weather Alert on Monday

High temperatures to remain in the 80s, next Weather Alert on Monday

NORTH TEXAS — It was a pleasant afternoon across North Texas with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds have already been a little breezy this afternoon, and they'll pick up overnight and into the weekend.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures in the 80s are expected this weekend and into early next week, but we do have the chance for stronger storms heading into late Monday evening.

CBS News Texas

It's still too early to give an exact timeframe, or to be more specific with threats, but for now it does look like counties to the north/west of DFW will have the highest chance of seeing stronger storms late Monday evening.

CBS News Texas

Some rain could linger early Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday afternoon we should see sunshine and highs in the mid 80s! And we're looking at temps staying warm through the end of the week.

CBS News Texas