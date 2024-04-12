Watch CBS News
Local

Warm and windy weekend ahead for North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

High temperatures to remain in the 80s, next Weather Alert on Monday
High temperatures to remain in the 80s, next Weather Alert on Monday 03:04

NORTH TEXAS — It was a pleasant afternoon across North Texas with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds have already been a little breezy this afternoon, and they'll pick up overnight and into the weekend. 

041224-txwx1.png
CBS News Texas

Temperatures in the 80s are expected this weekend and into early next week, but we do have the chance for stronger storms heading into late Monday evening. 

041224-txwx2.png
CBS News Texas

It's still too early to give an exact timeframe, or to be more specific with threats, but for now it does look like counties to the north/west of DFW will have the highest chance of seeing stronger storms late Monday evening. 

041224-txwx3.png
CBS News Texas

Some rain could linger early Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday afternoon we should see sunshine and highs in the mid 80s! And we're looking at temps staying warm through the end of the week. 

041224-txwx4.png
CBS News Texas
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 5:19 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.