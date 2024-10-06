Watch CBS News
Warm afternoons, pleasant mornings and evenings in store for North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Temps slightly lower the next three days in North Texas
Temps slightly lower the next three days in North Texas 03:01

NORTH TEXAS — Another great day to visit the midway at the State Fair. Dress for late summer! 

100624-txwx1.png
CBS News Texas

North Texas continues to have above-normal temperatures this week ahead. There is no rain in the forecast over the next 7 days.

100624-txwx2.png
CBS News Texas

A cold front will turn the winds northeast tomorrow, which knocks down the temperatures into the 80s and brings dewpoints down to the 50s. 

Warm afternoons but some pleasant mornings and evenings in store for North Texas. 

The pattern holds through the week and into next weekend. 

100624-txwx3.png
CBS News Texas

Milton is forecast to quickly ramp up to hurricane strength Sunday as it continues to move east across the southern Gulf of Mexico. With the new era of historically warm Gulf water, this storm will undergo rapid intensification over the next 24-36 hours and reach at least Category Three (major) strength. 

100624-txwx4.png
CBS News Texas

The current forecast is for the storm to reach winds up to 115 mph before striking somewhere on the western Florida coastline.

There is still great uncertainty about where the storm will land, something that continues to be monitored.

100624-txwx5.png
CBS News Texas

Below is the GFS (American) model showing the eye of the storm coming into Tampa Bay. There would be the potential of a catastrophic storm surge into the shallow Bay if this worst-case forecast holds. Tampa has somehow avoided a direct hit from this direction for over 100 years. Helene landed well to the north and still produced a 7ft surge into the Bay. 

100624-txwx6.png
CBS News Texas

Heavy rain and power outages will be expected as the storm crosses the peninsula heading into the Atlantic.

100624-txwx7.png
CBS News Texas

The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor Milton continues to increase in strength. Below is the 7 day forecast, not much weather to worry about here other than North Texas rapidly developing a flash drought.

100624-txwx8.png
CBS News Texas
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

