Warm afternoons, pleasant mornings and evenings in store for North Texas

Temps slightly lower the next three days in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Another great day to visit the midway at the State Fair. Dress for late summer!

CBS News Texas

North Texas continues to have above-normal temperatures this week ahead. There is no rain in the forecast over the next 7 days.

A cold front will turn the winds northeast tomorrow, which knocks down the temperatures into the 80s and brings dewpoints down to the 50s.

Warm afternoons but some pleasant mornings and evenings in store for North Texas.

The pattern holds through the week and into next weekend.

Milton is forecast to quickly ramp up to hurricane strength Sunday as it continues to move east across the southern Gulf of Mexico. With the new era of historically warm Gulf water, this storm will undergo rapid intensification over the next 24-36 hours and reach at least Category Three (major) strength.

The current forecast is for the storm to reach winds up to 115 mph before striking somewhere on the western Florida coastline.

There is still great uncertainty about where the storm will land, something that continues to be monitored.

Below is the GFS (American) model showing the eye of the storm coming into Tampa Bay. There would be the potential of a catastrophic storm surge into the shallow Bay if this worst-case forecast holds. Tampa has somehow avoided a direct hit from this direction for over 100 years. Helene landed well to the north and still produced a 7ft surge into the Bay.

Heavy rain and power outages will be expected as the storm crosses the peninsula heading into the Atlantic.

The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor Milton continues to increase in strength. Below is the 7 day forecast, not much weather to worry about here other than North Texas rapidly developing a flash drought.

