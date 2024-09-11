Videos show punches thrown between a DART bus driver and teens

DALLAS — Video has emerged of a DART bus driver engaged in a violent physical altercation with a group of juveniles on Tuesday afternoon.

One video shows a DART bus driver being thrown to the ground and punched repeatedly by two juveniles who appear to be wearing school uniforms.

It goes on for more than 30 seconds before someone intervenes.

Another video obtained by CBS News Texas shows the driver back on her feet and engaging with one of the two juveniles before it's also broken up by a crowd of onlookers.

A DART spokesperson released the following statement to CBS News TexasL

"DART is aware of a video that is circulating online where one of our drivers is seen defending themselves against at least two unknown individuals. This incident is actively being investigated by both our police department as well as our management team. This is an active investigation possibly involving juveniles. No further details can be shared at this time."

The statement does not say what led to the altercation or if anyone was seriously injured.

Sources say the bus driver was only recently hired.

The DART Police Department is overseeing this investigation.