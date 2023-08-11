Watch CBS News
Local News

UNT graduate 'so thankful' after lost class ring returned

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Friday Morning Headlines, August 11
Your Friday Morning Headlines, August 11 02:21

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - "This is a big surprise. Only God knows how it worked out. But it's here, and I'm so thankful."

unt-ring-aug.jpg
UNT class ring University of North Texas

University of North Texas graduate Logan Balderas has nothing but words of gratitude after a Good Samaritan returned his class ring. 

It was found in the area of Crane Road and Amundson Drive at the end of July. Shortly after, and following a social media post, the man who found it turned the ring into the UNT Police Department. 

The final step in getting the ring back to Balderas was a connection made with Daniel Suda of the UNT Alumni Association.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.