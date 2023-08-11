UNT graduate 'so thankful' after lost class ring returned

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - "This is a big surprise. Only God knows how it worked out. But it's here, and I'm so thankful."

UNT class ring University of North Texas

University of North Texas graduate Logan Balderas has nothing but words of gratitude after a Good Samaritan returned his class ring.

It was found in the area of Crane Road and Amundson Drive at the end of July. Shortly after, and following a social media post, the man who found it turned the ring into the UNT Police Department.

The final step in getting the ring back to Balderas was a connection made with Daniel Suda of the UNT Alumni Association.