Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex most popular places to move in 2024, according to U-Haul

Southern states and cities were the most popular to relocate to in 2024, according to moving company U-Haul.

The report said Texas was the second-most moved to state, only trailing behind South Carolina. In 2023, Texas was No. 1. Since 2016, Texas has ranked No. 1 or No. 2.

U-Haul also said the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex was the leading growing metro of 2024, based on the amount of U-Haul customers taking one-way equipment into and out of metro areas last year. The year prior, DFW was ranked No. 9.

"We are seeing unprecedented growth in the Dallas metro area, both within the city and also suburbs like McKinney, Plano and Addison," said Sean Fullerton, U-Haul Company of South Central Dallas' president. "The cost of living is also extremely reasonable throughout the whole metro. Job growth has led to wages and earnings going up, and tax breaks have led to a lot of people moving to the area."

In addition to DFW, Austin ranked No. 5 in U-Haul's top growth metros. Houston ranked No. 9, McAllen and Brownsville ranked No. 21, Tyler ranked No. 22 and College Station ranked No. 6.

California has the least amount of people moving in, ranking No. 50 for the fifth consecutive year.