TxDOT can change speed limits based on road conditions with new law

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Starting September 1, a new law allows TxDOT to have more power to better protect drivers.

It will allow local TxDOT engineers to change the speed limit without approval from statewide transportation commissioners.

It can only be used in certain situations, such as inclement weather. Like back in 2021 when icy roads caused a pile-up on I-35W in Fort Worth, leaving six people dead.

The speed limit would only be in effect when it's posted on signs notifying drivers of the change, and it can't be lower than 10 miles under the regular speed limit.

