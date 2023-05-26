North Texas family celebrates simultaneous graduation

Family of three all get their college degrees on the same day

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Like many graduates, when Ami Lamsal walked the Texas Women's University stage to collect her master's degree, she was surrounded by friends and colleagues. Two of which may surprise you.

While many students have their parents cheering them on from the audience, Ami had the pleasure of them being by her side.

"It was a fun and proud moment at the same time, said Ami's father Parshu Khanal.

Her father Parshu Khanal, and her mother Pragya Lamsal both received their bachelor's degrees in computer science, on the same day.

When they started taking classes together as a family of three, they never thought they'd finish together. But as the semesters rolled on, and they realized the unique opportunity, they took it.

Late-night study sessions and playful competition ensued, with Parshu jokingly admitting that Ami achieved the highest grades. Ami, spoke with joy of witnessing her parents' academic success. "It was amazing to see my parents walk. You get that sense of pride for your kids. But for me, it was my parents," she explained.

"When I saw her walk, it was the proudest moment for me. It was a dream," Pragya expressed, reflecting on the special day.

Her sentiment was shared by Parshu, who described the occasion as a dream come true, especially considering the challenges they faced as immigrants in the United States. "There are a lot of challenges when you come to the US. Language and cultural differences. It was the right place, right time," he said.

Ami said she learned a valuable lesson from her parents, that you are never too old to follow your dreams. "At least for me, I know that my parents, as immigrants... they sacrificed so much for me to come here. But with their sacrifice, they are making their dreams reality," she said.