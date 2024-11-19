TWU aviation program receives $1 million to empower future pilots

NORTH TEXAS — What does it take to break into a male-dominated field and defy the odds?

At Texas Woman's University, a new program is charting a path for the next generation of pilots—and thanks to a transformative $1 million donation, it's reaching new heights.

Carolyn Young is one of 24 students in TWU's inaugural aviation class. For her, flying has always been a dream.

"I kind of just ended up falling in love with the idea of being a pilot," Young said. "I'm actually supposed to solo on Wednesday, so I'm super excited."

CBS News Texas covered the program back in September when it began.

The program has drawn passionate students eager to turn their dreams of flying into reality.

"This is something I've always dreamed of. It's a dream come true," said Young.

But for many, the high cost of becoming a pilot is daunting.

"Not only are you covering tuition, but you're also covering your flight training," said student Danah Alramahi.

That's where Kathleen Hildreth stepped in.

Hildreth, a North Texas multimillionaire, West Point graduate, and fellow pilot decided to invest in the future of aviation.

Despite not being a TWU alum, her commitment to empowering young aviators led her to donate $1 million to the program.

"I've had a very interesting but successful career, and I like to give back, especially to things I know will make a difference in the future," Hildreth said. "When you make an impact on young people and their future, you see the results. The return on investment is impactful."

Her generosity will provide each student with a $40,000 scholarship, with the remaining funds set to match future donations to the program.

On Tuesday, students met Hildreth for the first time and expressed their gratitude.

"It's amazing to not only help everyone in our class but to be the first stepping stone for our entire program," Alramahi said.

"It's really inspiring knowing someone beyond my parents and friends is rooting for me. It's awesome to know someone cares about my education," Young said.

With this funding, TWU's aviation program is soaring toward its goal of creating a more inclusive future for the aviation industry.