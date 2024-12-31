Plano police arrest pair of vehicle burglars following string of robberies around North Texas

PLANO — The Plano Police Department Vehicle Crimes Unit finished the year by arresting two prolific vehicle burglars.

Plano police arrested 22-year-old Vincent Hudgens and 21-year-old Angelica Smith.

Hudgens, 22 years old, was arrested by the Plano Police Department for numerous warrants and additional offenses. Collin County Jail

Detectives from various North Texas agencies had been searching for the suspects for several weeks. This included Plano, Allen, Lewisville, Carrollton, Farmers Branch, and Dallas.

Plano detectives said they found the suspects in Dallas on New Year's Eve in a stolen truck. Inside the truck detectives located stolen property, including victims' identifying information. Plano police say a firearm was also found in the vehicle.

Both suspects were taken into custody for numerous warrants and additional offenses. The two have been transported to the Collin County Detention Center. As of Tuesday night, Smith is at the Allen City jail for a warrant.

The Plano Police Department said it will continue to investigate the suspects' crime spree to recover stolen property for everyone victimized.

This is still an ongoing investigation by the Plano Police Department's Vehicle Crimes Unit.