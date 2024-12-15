Two separate Arlington shootings involve same suspects, police say; man, woman and dog injured

ARLINGTON — A 32-year-old woman, her dog and an unrelated 34-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings overnight that Arlington police believe involved the same suspects.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., Arlington police said in a report released Sunday. Officers were called for a reported shooting at an apartment building in the 2900 block of Deer Creek Drive, where they found a 34-year-old woman had been shot in the arm, police said.

Her boyfriend told police that a group of young men knocked on their door looking for someone who did not live there, which led to an argument, the police report states.

During the argument, the boyfriend got a bat and told the suspects to leave, according to the report. He told police that was when "at least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and began firing" towards the apartment, striking the woman and grazing their dog. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the dog is expected to be ok, the report states.

Arlington police said the suspects drove away in a Honda Civic, which police said they later learned was reported stolen out of Dallas.

About an hour and a half later, officers were called for another reported shooting at a parking lot in the 4900 block of Little Road for a reported shooting. There, they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a parked car.

A woman who was with the man told police that as they were getting into the car, another vehicle — which police believe was the same Honda Civic — blocked them in. Four people got out of the vehicle and two walked over to the couple, the report states.

The woman told police that one of the suspects pointed a gun at them and told them to get out of their vehicle. "Moments later, shots were fired and the man inside the car was struck," the report states.

The four suspects got back into the Honda Civic and drove away, according to the report. The man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Just after 5 a.m., a patrol officer found the Honda on Parkway Lane along with a Lincoln Town Car that appeared to be following or traveling with the Honda Civic. The officer attempted to pull the Honda over, but the driver fled. The driver of the Lincoln, however, stopped.

Police believe the two people in the Lincoln, a teenager and a 20-year-old identified as Humberto Barajas, were associated with the suspects in the Honda and arrested them. Barajas was booked into the Arlington County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery. Arlington PD said Barajas also had an active warrant for an unrelated aggravated assault charge out of Dallas County.

The teenager, who was not identified because he is a minor, was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery. Arlington PD said he would be taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Honda was ultimately found wrecked in the 2100 block of Browning Dr. and police later found and arrested a 17-year-old believed to have been in the vehicle. He was booked into the Arlington County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of evading.

Arlington police believe there is a fourth suspect. The investigation is ongoing.