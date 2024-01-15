Watch CBS News
Tuesday forecast to be coldest morning in stretch of wintry weather

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Weather alerts and dangerous cold continue
Weather alerts and dangerous cold continue 03:51

NORTH TEXAS - It's not every day that our almanac shows snow on the board, let alone over an inch of snow at DFW airport! And helloooo to some record cold: we tied the record low for today, and that high of 26° will end up breaking the record for the coldest high temperature on this day (they'll send an update around midnight). That's the second day in a row where we've had record temperatures!

download.png

Now we're forecasting the coldest morning of this stretch of weather alerts heading into Tuesday morning. If our forecast of 10° verifies, that will also be a new record low.

thumbnail-image002.png

The Wind Chill Advisory remains in place until noon Tuesday. Feels-like temps could be as low as -10°. Icy spots will be possible on bridges and overpasses but most of the main roads will be dry. 

download.png

Our weather alert will be done after Tuesday. Yes, it'll still be very cold Wednesday morning but we're expecting to warm above freezing by mid-morning Wednesday and we'll get into the 40s in the afternoon. 

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 5:11 PM CST

