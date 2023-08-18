Trinity Metro TEXRail announces safety restrictions amid scorching summer heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Scorching summer heat is impacting Trinity Metro TEXRail service operations, with mandatory restrictions now in place.

The restrictions are a safety measure as high temperatures between 105 and 113 degrees heat up the railroad tracks. Depending on how high the temperatures soar, the restrictions will impact the speed at which the train can travel, which may cause passenger delays.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, North Texas shattered its record high of 107 degrees set back in 1951. Highs stretched to 109 degrees at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Friday's current record high is 112 degrees, set back in 1909. Saturday's forecast high is 108 degrees. The record high temperature is 107 degrees set back in 2011. The hot trend continues Sunday, with a forecast high of 109 degrees. Then, the week starts off sweltering with a forecast high temperature of 106 degrees for Monday. The record high for that day is 105 degrees, which was set in 1948.