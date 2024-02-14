Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce has a new side hustle — the movies

Memorable Super Bowl LVIII moments Memorable Super Bowl LVIII moments 05:03

After winning Super Bowl LVIII, not to mention attracting feverish interest in his romantic relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce is setting his sights on Hollywood.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is making his foray into the movie business as executive producer on "My Dead Friend Zoe," an independent film set to premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, next month, Variety reported.

The outlet described the film as a "low-budget dark comedy" starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman, which cost less than $10 million to make. Representatives for Kelce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Kelce's involvement marks the football star's debut as a producer, the film is also the first project to be financed using so-called green energy tax credits. As part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration offered tax credits to households and companies that invest in efficient energy alternatives. The credits can also be bought and sold.

Radiant Media Studios, which is helping produce "My Dead Friend Zoe," said on its website that the company "helps bring carbon negative media projects to life by pairing investments in renewable energy development with investments in climate friendly media professional."

The idea is that investors can use the credits to defray the risk of putting money into independent films, which are notoriously risky.

Kelce's producing partners on the picture include green energy entrepreneur Mike Field and producer Ray Maiello, head of Radiant Media Studios, according to Variety. Field funded the film with proceeds from his sale of surplus tax credits, according to the report.