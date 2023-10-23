Train derailment caused backups in Haslet during AM rush hour

Crews working to clear scene of train derailment

HASLET (CBSNewsTexas.com) – There were significant traffic delays on F.M. 156 in Haslet this morning due to multiple train cars derailing.

The derailment, at F.M. 156 and Avondale-Haslet Road, is expected to take hours to clear. The road was closed in both directions for hours.

Haslet Fire Chief Kirt Mays told CBS News Texas that there were no vehicles involved and no hazmat spill.

The derailment is near the 7-11 gas station. Drivers should avoid this area.