EDGEWOOD - It was a touching final farewell for a Mesquite firefighter who died battling a rare disease.

Jody McPherson was laid to rest Sunday afternoon. His funeral service was held in Edgewood; 50 miles east of Dallas.

McPherson was actively involved in the school's athletics program in that community. He also served on the Edgewood Independent School District board before joining the Mesquite Fire Department in 2006.

A crowd of mourners gathered inside Edgewood High School's gymnasium to remember the firefighter for his servant's heart, his passion for his community and his dedication to his family.

McPherson was a driver/engineer at MFD Fire Station 3. The department recently noted McPherson helped walk some students to their school on their first day of class because they weren't sure how to get to campus.

McPherson was recently diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jackob disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, CJD is caused by an abnormal protein in the brain.

He leaves behind a wife and three children. McPherson was 47-years-old. A GoFundMe account was set up to help his family.