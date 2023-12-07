Veteran Mesquite firefighter Jody McPherson dies after contracting rare disease

MESQUITE - The Mesquite Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Dec. 6, Jody McPherson, 47, died following a brief battle with a very rare disease.

He was recently diagnosed with variant Creutzfeldt-Jackob disease, or vCJD.

According to the Center for Disease Control, only four cases of the disease have been reported in the United States. It is a progressive disorder that affects the brain. vCJD is classified as a disorder associated with an abnormal prion protein.

McPherson was with the Mesquite Fire Department since 2006. He was a driver/engineer at fire station 3. He's remembered as a firefighter who loved his job, family and community.

The department recently noted McPherson helped walk some students to their school, on their first day of class, because they weren't sure how to get to campus.

McPherson leaves behind a wife and three children. The department said funeral arrangements are pending. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account was set up to help his family.